Kanye West & Kim Kardashian In Tight Red Dress Hit Need For Speed On Date [PHOTOS]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian went to see the new Need For Speed movie for a date on Friday, March 14 in in Calabasas, Ca.

Reports Star Pulse:

Kardashian looked amazing in a simple, sleeveless red dress that she jazzed up with gold colored stiletto sandals. West opted for a more casual look with jeans, a white sweater and beige boots. The pair are in the midst of planning their wedding, which will take place in Paris, France, reportedly in May.

We need to point out the Kim’s derriere is looking extra swole. No disrespect, Yeezy.

