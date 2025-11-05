New PS Portal Update Allows You To Stream Digital PS5 Games From Your Library

Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital / HHW Gaming

PlayStation continues to make the PS Portal an excellent companion device to the PlayStation 5.

When the PS Portal was first released, it was nothing more than a competent device capable of remote playing titles on your PS5. It was eventually unlocked, allowing cloud streaming.

Following the latest update, PlayStation is bringing a boatload of features that PS Portal owners have been screaming for, making the device even more attractive, especially for people still on the fence.

Most notably, following the latest system update, PS Portal owners with PlayStation Plus Premium accounts can now purchase and stream games without a PS5.

They can also stream select titles like Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the recently released PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei, effectively untethering your PS Portal, with the only requirements being a Premium subscription and a strong internet connection.

To see the complete list of streamable games, you can head here.

Here are the other new features coming to the PS Portal thanks to the PlayStation system update, as announced on the PlayStation Blog.

Redesigned UI

A refreshed home screen***** now features three tabs: Remote Play, Cloud Streaming, and Search.

Remote Play home screen: Connect to a PS5 console paired with the PS Portal to enjoy games installed on that console. A PlayStation Plus membership is not required for Remote Play.

Cloud Streaming home screen: A new dedicated home screen for Cloud Streaming allows PlayStation Plus Premium members to instantly stream a range of compatible PS5 games without waiting for downloads.

Search screen: Quickly look up any game that supports Cloud Streaming. If you don’t have the entitlement to stream a game, a QR code will be displayed to direct you to the PlayStation App or to a web browser on another device.

Enhancing Gameplay Experience

This update also introduces several new features designed to make playing on PS Portal more immersive and convenient.

New Features for Remote Play and Cloud Streaming

3D Audio Support: 3D Audio is now available during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming on supported games, when using a compatible audio device. Immerse yourself in spatial sound with wired headphones or a compatible PlayStation Link wireless audio device such as the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset.

Passcode Lock : Protect your device by setting a passcode on your PS Portal. To set a passcode, go to Settings > System > Passcode.

: Protect your device by setting a passcode on your PS Portal.

Network Status Screen : A stable internet connection is essential to ensure the best experience on PS Portal. You can now quickly check your connection quality with an easy-to-access status view. During Cloud Streaming or Remote Play, open the Quick menu and go to Troubleshoot > Show Network Status.

: A stable internet connection is essential to ensure the best experience on PS Portal. You can now quickly check your connection quality with an easy-to-access status view.

New Features for Cloud Streaming

In-Game Store : In-game purchases are now supported during Cloud Streaming. You can purchase add-on items and in-game currencies without leaving your game session, and receive benefits instantly. Just like before, you can also make in-game purchases during a Remote Play session.

: In-game purchases are now supported during Cloud Streaming. You can purchase add-on items and in-game currencies without leaving your game session, and receive benefits instantly.

Accessibility Options : Enable new accessibility options during Cloud Streaming, such as screen reader and adjustable text size. Go to Settings > Cloud Streaming > Accessibility Settings for Cloud Streaming. These settings will only apply to select screens during Cloud Streaming. You can continue to access the PS5 console’s settings menu to adjust accessibility settings during Remote Play.

: Enable new accessibility options during Cloud Streaming, such as screen reader and adjustable text size.

Game Invitations: Receive game invites from friends that are playing the same game during Cloud Streaming, and join a multiplayer session directly from the Quick menu.