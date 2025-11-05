Subscribe
Games

PS Portal Can Now Stream Digital PS5 Games From Your Library

New PS Portal Update Allows You To Stream Digital PS5 Games From Your Library

They can also stream select titles like Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the recently released PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei, effectively untethering your PS Portal.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PS Portal Can Now Stream Digital PS5 Games From Your Library
Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital / HHW Gaming

PlayStation continues to make the PS Portal an excellent companion device to the PlayStation 5.

When the PS Portal was first released, it was nothing more than a competent device capable of remote playing titles on your PS5. It was eventually unlocked, allowing cloud streaming.

Following the latest update, PlayStation is bringing a boatload of features that PS Portal owners have been screaming for, making the device even more attractive, especially for people still on the fence.

Most notably, following the latest system update, PS Portal owners with PlayStation Plus Premium accounts can now purchase and stream games without a PS5.

They can also stream select titles like Astro BotBorderlands 4Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the recently released PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei, effectively untethering your PS Portal, with the only requirements being a Premium subscription and a strong internet connection.

To see the complete list of streamable games, you can head here.

Here are the other new features coming to the PS Portal thanks to the PlayStation system update, as announced on the PlayStation Blog.

Redesigned UI

A refreshed home screen***** now features three tabs: Remote Play, Cloud Streaming, and Search.

  • Remote Play home screen: Connect to a PS5 console paired with the PS Portal to enjoy games installed on that console. A PlayStation Plus membership is not required for Remote Play.
  • Cloud Streaming home screen: A new dedicated home screen for Cloud Streaming allows PlayStation Plus Premium members to instantly stream a range of compatible PS5 games without waiting for downloads.
  • Search screen: Quickly look up any game that supports Cloud Streaming. If you don’t have the entitlement to stream a game, a QR code will be displayed to direct you to the PlayStation App or to a web browser on another device.

Enhancing Gameplay Experience

This update also introduces several new features designed to make playing on PS Portal more immersive and convenient.

New Features for Remote Play and Cloud Streaming

  • 3D Audio Support: 3D Audio is now available during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming on supported games, when using a compatible audio device. Immerse yourself in spatial sound with wired headphones or a compatible PlayStation Link wireless audio device such as the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset.
  • Passcode Lock: Protect your device by setting a passcode on your PS Portal.
    • To set a passcode, go to Settings > System > Passcode.
  • Network Status Screen: A stable internet connection is essential to ensure the best experience on PS Portal. You can now quickly check your connection quality with an easy-to-access status view.
    • During Cloud Streaming or Remote Play, open the Quick menu and go to Troubleshoot > Show Network Status.

New Features for Cloud Streaming

  • In-Game Store: In-game purchases are now supported during Cloud Streaming. You can purchase add-on items and in-game currencies without leaving your game session, and receive benefits instantly.
    • Just like before, you can also make in-game purchases during a Remote Play session.
  • Accessibility Options: Enable new accessibility options during Cloud Streaming, such as screen reader and adjustable text size.
    • Go to Settings > Cloud Streaming > Accessibility Settings for Cloud Streaming.
    • These settings will only apply to select screens during Cloud Streaming. You can continue to access the PS5 console’s settings menu to adjust accessibility settings during Remote Play.
  • Game Invitations: Receive game invites from friends that are playing the same game during Cloud Streaming, and join a multiplayer session directly from the Quick menu.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming playstation video games

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Congratulations...It's A BOY! Proud Papa Stefon Diggs Announces The Sex Of His First Baby With Cardi B: 'It's Supposed To Happen Real Soon'

Bossip
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

Cassius Life
2025 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

CFDA Awards 2025: Rihanna Makes First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby No. 3, A$AP Rocky Jokes Another Kid Is Already On The Way

Bossip
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Gracie Bon: From IG Model To Breaking The Internet With Drake Rumors

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach
10 Items
Politics

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His “Marie-Antoinette Moment,” Celebrating At A ‘Great Gatsby-‘ Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
News

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

12 Items
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
Celebrity News

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Current Events

Abby Phillip On Viral Cam’ron Moment: ‘I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview’

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies In Hearings On Capitol Hill
News

Did Kash Patel Really Take A $60 Million FBI Jet To Go See His Girlfriend?

2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close