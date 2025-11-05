Subscribe
Mary Sheffield Makes History As 1st Woman Mayor Of Detroit

Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield's historic win marked a strong night for the Democratic Party in the first real response to Trump's political will.

Published on November 5, 2025

Mary Sheffield For Detroit's Future Election Night Watch Party

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield made history in Detroit on Tuesday (November) after she was elected as the first woman mayor of the Michigan city. Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield will utilize her political expertise to shed light on the needs of Detroit residents, promising equity and inclusion during her victory speech.

Mary Sheffield, 38, earned a commanding win over her challenger, Triumph Church Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Jr., to the tune of 77 to 23 percent of the vote, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

“I am told it was the largest margin (of victory) in the history of the city of Detroit,” Sheffield said to a group of reporters before her speech. “I feel like today was a mandate by our city. Everyone is going to have a seat at the table with this administration.”

During a spirited victory speech, Sheffield noted the historic significance of her win and thanked the city for backing her vision.

“Tonight, our city adds another chapter to its great history. Throughout Detroit’s 324-year history, 75 mayors have led this city. Not one has been a woman. But tonight, Detroit, we know that changes. And you changed it, Detroit,” Sheffield said from Detroit’s MGM Grand.

Mary Sheffield previously served 12 years as a member of the city council ahead of announcing her mayoral bid in 2023.

Photo: Getty

Detroit Election Day michigan POLITICS

