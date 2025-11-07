Subscribe
Technology

Tesla Shareholders Make Elon Musk World's First Trillionaire

Tesla Shareholders Put Elon Musk On Track To Become World’s First Trillionaire

But for Musk to receive full compensation, he would have to meet a series of milestones, which include raising Tesla's market capitalization from its current $1.5 trillion to $8.5 trillion in 10 years. 

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tesla Shareholders Make Elon Musk The World's First Trillionaire
The Washington Post / Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s heada** behaivor, which has sunk Tesla’s sales, didn’t stop shareholders from making him the world’s first trillionaire.

Tesla shareholders approved Phony Stark’s ridiculous pay package that will retain his leadership, fearing they might lose him.

Tesla shareholders approved the payout despite his poor job of leading the company since his foray into MAGA politics and his leadership of DOGE, which saw the slashing of government jobs while not saving the country anywhere near the ridiculous amount of money he claimed the temporary agency would.

The Verge reports that over 75% of shareholders voted in favor of the proposal. 

Per The Verge

The vote gives Musk enormous sway over his electric vehicle company, as well as awards him with the largest corporate payout in history. The final tally is expected to be disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in a few days.

Musk took the stage at the shareholder meeting in Austin to chants of “Elon! Elon!” and flanked by dancing Optimus robots. “What we’re about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book,” he said.

According to the website, the board first pitched the pay package in September, giving him 423 million additional shares, pushing his stake to about 25 percent, up from 15 percent.

Musk Must Meet A Series of Milestones To Get The Full Payout

But for Musk to receive full compensation, he would have to meet a series of milestones, which include raising Tesla’s market capitalization from its current $1.5 trillion to $8.5 trillion in 10 years. 

He must also get 1 million robotaxis put into service and sell 12 million more cars, 10 million Full Self-Driving subscriptions, and 1 million humanoid robots.

Not all of the shareholders were on board with the idea; Norges Bank Investment Management, one of Tesla’s largest shareholders, voted no. 

Major proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis also said nah to the pay proposal. 

We shall see if Musk will be able to hit those achievements because he continues to nosedive in popularity, which only hurts Tesla’s standings as a company. 

There is also the fact that the Trump administration has done away with the EV credits, another blow to his once budding electric car business. 

Social media has also been ripping the decision to make Phony Stark a trillionaire; you can see those reactions below. 

Related Tags

Elon Musk tesla
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Donald Trump Tyler Perry

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Bossip
iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Mar 2017

Big Sean Says He's 'Never Met' Rumored Rebound Amid Jhené Aiko Split Speculation: 'I Don't Know Why The F**k She Was So Close To Me'

Bossip
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Antonio Brown Extradited From Dubai & Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges

Cassius Life
Selfie, funny face and dad with children on sofa for social media, profile picture and online post in home. Happy family, silly and father with kids take photo for bonding, fun and goofy together

25 Thanksgiving Dad Jokes — Because Somebody’s Gotta Be Corny

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss
8 Items
Politics

JD Vance & Erika Kirk’s Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Deemed Very Awkward By Social Media

12 Items
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
Celebrity News

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
News

DOJ Reveals Blocked Epstein Files Highly Damaging For Trump

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL
News

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
10 Items
Entertainment

In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close