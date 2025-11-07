Ice Spice Drops ‘Pretty Privilege’, Fans Claim She’s Sneak Dissing Cardi B

Subscribe
Published on November 7, 2025

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Ice Spice drops “Pretty Privilege,” and people assume that she may be throwing some shots.

Let’s rewind a bit, back in September, Cardi B released her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?”, which has had great commercial success. On the track, “Pretty & Petty,” Cardi dissed Bia, calling her a nobody, “Name five BIA songs, gun pointing’ to your head, Baow, I’m dead.” Following that diss, there was a leaked phone conversation between Bardi and Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemend Jr.

The Bronx rapper did not hold back and told James he would put the paws on Ice Spice, “I’ma beat her the f*ck up. I’ma knock her the f*ck out. All y’all. I’ma beat her a**. I’ma get Riot beat up by my n*ggas. Y’all gonna see what the f*ck is up. Y’all think I’m f*cking p*ssy a** Latto?”

Big Latto caught some strays.

Cardi immediately went back and clarified that it’s all love between her and Latto. Once the phone call got leaked (cough, cough), Spice dropped a snippet on X to “Pretty Privilege,” captioning it with a yawn emoji. Seemingly unbothered by Big Bardi’s threats to put hands on her. A certain line in the snippet had fans alleging that it may be directed to Cardi, “She might talk sh*t on the Gram, but she won’t talk it to my face.”

When the song officially dropped, another line seemed to reference a different New York rapper named Stunna Sandy, saying, “I know she wanna be me, but she is not doing it well”. From the jump, many people say her music favors Ice Spice’s style.

