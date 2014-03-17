Childish Gambino & Iggy Azalea Perform At MTVU Woodie Awards [VIDEO]

There were more Hip-Hop moments to come after Lil Wayne kicked the doors down in the opening moments of last night’s MTVU Woodie Awards. Later in the evening, both Childish Gambino and Iggy Azalea hit the stage for live performances.

The latter performed her new single “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX. Like the Clueless-inspired visual, the Aussie rapper kept it animated while she kicked her verses.

Then came Gambino, who performed “3005” and “Sweatpants” from his Because The Internet LP. The actor/MC came on stage lit, and that’s not a reference to substance use. Gambino sported a jacket covered in lights and was backed by a marching band donning similar attire.

See it all in the footage from the MTVU Woodie Awards below and on the following page.

