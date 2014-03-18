Big Boi ft. KiD CuDi & Stevie Wonder – “Part Time Hater” [LISTEN]

Last night, Big Boi delivered the final song from his “Mash-Up Mondays” series, and if anything’s clear, it’s that the legend’s musical knowledge is vast and eclectic. The close-out track is titled “Part Time Hater,” featuring KiD CuDi and Stevie Wonder.

By now, you’ve probably guessed that the mashup blends the Motown singer’s hit record, “Part Time Lover.” In borrowing the aforementioned classic’s sonic bedding, Big Boi repackages the Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors’ standout, “She Hates Me,” into an uptempo, toe-tapping groove.

“Part Time Hater” was created in collaboration with Dungeon Family affiliate Dungeoneze. Enjoy the record below, and be sure to get familiar with some of Big Boi’s previous “Mash-Up Mondays” releases. Give us your thoughts on “Part Time Hater” in the comments.

Photo: Instagram