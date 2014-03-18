Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Piñata Album Stream [LISTEN]

Here’s the moment we’ve been waiting for. Today, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib delivered their long-awaited collaborative album Piñata for fans of street Hip-Hop with a soulful twist.

This is that music your mother plays on Sunday afternoons, and could easily replace the soundtrack for Dead Presidents. Originally titled Cocaine Piñata, Gangsta Gibbs and Madlib compiled 18 records that samples the like of Barry White and Freda Payne.

Previously released tracks like “Deeper,” “Harolds,” and a Jeezy diss called “Real” appear within the framework of the LP. Guest appearances include Raekwon, Scarface, Danny Brown, Mac Miller, Ab-Soul, Domo Genesis, Casey Veggies, and more.

Piñata is available for purchase via iTunes and on vinyl on Rappcats. Stream it guilt free below. If you can help it, play in a convertible with the top down for the best effect. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Rappcats