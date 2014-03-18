Hit-Boy ft. Nipsey Hussle – “Alert” [VIDEO]

Hit-Boy said that he beats once trumped his rhymes. Note the use of “once,” as he’s released a visual for his Nipsey Hussle-assisted track “Alert.”

First and foremost, the production is harder than 1000 Zeus slaps, as Big GhostFASE would say. Chants of, “You ain’t felt this sh*t since The Chronic,” creates the air of a new West Coast anthem around the track. The Nem Perez-directed clip reiterates that sentiment, as Hit-Boy and Neighborhood Nip parade throughout their native California with some fine women in tow.

At the moment, “Alert” is a freebie track for your listening pleasure. But Hit-Boy did reveal that he’ll appear on a new project by his HS87 clique called We The Plug, as well as his solo effort HITstory 2.

—

