Subscribe
Music

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Tears Up

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Published on November 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

If we’re keeping it a bean, this should have happened years ago, respectfully. On Saturday night (Nov. 8), OutKast was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. You know it was real when Andre 3000 got emotional while accepting the honor.

The duo received their award from Donald Glover at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. During a potent moment of his lengthy and admittedly freestyled speech, 3 Stacks (after losing a game of rock, paper, scissors to see who went first) shouted out Jack White from the stage. “Jack is, man, He’s one of my favorites man,” said Mr. Benjamin, was was also sure to shout out the late, great Rico Wade. “We love you man.”

He then added, “But one thing they said, he said something about little rooms. And we started in a little… Little rooms, great things start in little rooms.”

The Hip-Hop legend was overcome with emotion as he was surrounded by fellow Dungeon Family members like Big Gipp and Slimm Cutta Calhoun. The Dungeon, where it all started for OutKast, Googie Mob, Organized Noize and more, was indeed a little room.

It was a full-circle moment for OutKast for a multitude of reasons, but one in particular stands out. In 1995, OutKast won “Best New Rap Group” at The Source Awards. While accepting their accolades, there were audible boos (blame an ornery, East Coast-biased NYC crowd), and 3 Stacks wanted all the smoke. Clapping his hands for emphasis, the “Hey Ya” rapper proclained, “The South got something to say!”

The same audio can be heard on “Chonkyfire” from Aquemini. If you know, you know.

Interestingly, Big Boi would perform a medley of OutKast hits, except without Andre. Instead, he was joined by Killer Mike, of course, Tyler, The Creator, J.I.D, Janelle Monáe and, wait for it, Doja Cat (who flubbed the lyrics…).

Another iconic Hip-Hop act who entered the Hall last night was Salt-N-Pepa. Congrats to Andre 3000 and Big Boi.

Related Tags

Outkast the dungeon family
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Marshawn Kneeland NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine

Prayers Up! NFL Player Marshawn Kneeland Dead From Apparent Suicide, Texted His Family 'Goodbye' Immediately Before

Bossip
Diddy attends Invest Fest 2023

Bad Boy Busted: Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Homemade Alcohol In Prison After Promising Sobriety In Court

Bossip

HBCU Caught Up In Latest College Basketball Gambling & Fixed Games Investigation

Cassius Life
BASKETBALL: SEP 01 Big3 Basketball Championship

Eddy Curry Breaks Down How NBA Players Are Getting Scammed By Fake Instagram Groupies

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
Celebrity News

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
10 Items
Entertainment

In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach
10 Items
Politics

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His “Marie-Antoinette Moment,” Celebrating At A ‘Great Gatsby-‘ Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event
News

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Music Was Ja Rule’s “New York” – 50 Cent Mad

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close