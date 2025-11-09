OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

If we’re keeping it a bean, this should have happened years ago, respectfully. On Saturday night (Nov. 8), OutKast was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. You know it was real when Andre 3000 got emotional while accepting the honor.

The duo received their award from Donald Glover at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. During a potent moment of his lengthy and admittedly freestyled speech, 3 Stacks (after losing a game of rock, paper, scissors to see who went first) shouted out Jack White from the stage. “Jack is, man, He’s one of my favorites man,” said Mr. Benjamin, was was also sure to shout out the late, great Rico Wade. “We love you man.”

He then added, “But one thing they said, he said something about little rooms. And we started in a little… Little rooms, great things start in little rooms.”

The Hip-Hop legend was overcome with emotion as he was surrounded by fellow Dungeon Family members like Big Gipp and Slimm Cutta Calhoun. The Dungeon, where it all started for OutKast, Googie Mob, Organized Noize and more, was indeed a little room.

It was a full-circle moment for OutKast for a multitude of reasons, but one in particular stands out. In 1995, OutKast won “Best New Rap Group” at The Source Awards. While accepting their accolades, there were audible boos (blame an ornery, East Coast-biased NYC crowd), and 3 Stacks wanted all the smoke. Clapping his hands for emphasis, the “Hey Ya” rapper proclained, “The South got something to say!”

The same audio can be heard on “Chonkyfire” from Aquemini. If you know, you know.

Interestingly, Big Boi would perform a medley of OutKast hits, except without Andre. Instead, he was joined by Killer Mike, of course, Tyler, The Creator, J.I.D, Janelle Monáe and, wait for it, Doja Cat (who flubbed the lyrics…).

Another iconic Hip-Hop act who entered the Hall last night was Salt-N-Pepa. Congrats to Andre 3000 and Big Boi.