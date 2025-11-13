Minelli & Busta Rhymes “Azucar” Lil Flip “Slingshot” & More | Daily Visuals 11.12.25

Over the past few years, Busta Rhymes has experienced a resurgence of sorts as the man released some pretty impressive albums and found himself being featured on other artists’ records like it was the late 90s all over again, and now the man is lending his talents to an up-and-coming Latina artist that will no doubt be making much noise going forward.

Linking up with Minelli for the black-and-white visuals to “Azucar,” Bussa Buss and Minelli kick it on a private estate where they use the fancy backdrop to conduct a photoshoot while they display their musical talents and show they can pull off quite a few poses in luxurious leather attire.

Back in the South, Lil Flip is still balling something serious (pause?) and for his clip to “Slingshot,” the rap veteran pulls out some supped up slingshot automobiles to roll around town before pulling over and throwing a block party of sorts where he gets turnt up with his peoples.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Do Or Die, YFN Lucci, and more.

MINELLI & BUSTA RHYMES – “AZUCAR”

LIL’ FLIP – “SLINGSHOT”

TIANA MAJOR9 FT. YEBBA – “ALWAYS”

DO OR DIE – “FANTASY”

YFN LUCCI – “GHOST.”

A-F-R-O & STU BANGAS FT. WORDSMITH – “MASTERMIND”

BISHOP NEHRU – “KEEP IT A BEAN”

SPICE 1 FT. RICO 2 SMOOVE – “GOONIN”

