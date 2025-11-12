Subscribe
B.o.B Accused Of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault By Texas Woman

B.o.B, who was once signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle imprint, is alleged by the woman to have carried out the act this past April.

Published on November 12, 2025

B.o.B, a rapper who amassed hits early on in his career as part of T.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint roster, is now being accused of kidnapping and sexual assault by a Texas woman. The unidentified Jane Doe says that B.o.B. invited her back to his room at an event in April after bringing the woman onstage for a portion of the show.

CBS 8 out of San Diego reports that B.o.B, real name Bobby Ray Simmons, performed at the California Beer Festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds as part of the Tequila and Taco Festival. Jane Doe, a married mother of two, states that B.o.B’s music helped her through a rough patch as she contended with cancer and grew attached to his creative works.

The lawsuit alleges that during the concert, Simmons invited the woman onstage to dance suggestively, which is apparently a part of his stage show. She then claims that the rapper’s manager invited her to an afterparty at a hotel suite. It was there that Jane Doe said the assault took place.

“[Jane] viewed the unexpected invitation as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang out with one of the biggest stars in Hip Hop, whose music played a major role in keeping her emotionally healthy to continue her arduous struggle against cancer,” states the lawsuit. “[She]couldn’t believe how her life had turned around since the cancer-free diagnosis. Moreover, she figured everything would be okay with her cousin by her side; after all, Mr. Simmons’ wife would be there also.”

The suit continues detailing Jane Doe and her cousin heading to the Westin Hotel in San Diego’s Gaslamp District in the wee hours of the morning. After heading up to a penthouse suite, Doe claims she was offered drugs but turned them down. The party went without a hitch until the cousin left Doe to obtain a jacket and left her with Simmons.

From there, Doe alleges Simmons grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her while groping her. The lawsuit then depicts a harrowing scene of Simmons’ wife bursting into the room with the rapper yelling at his wife to leave as he attempted his assault. After a knock on the door by a manager, Doe says she was able to escape and returned to the lobby to find her cousin, who wasn’t allowed back into the suite after getting her coat.

Jane Doe continued in her suit to add that B.o.B’s team was well aware of the heinous act he allegedly attempted in April. So far, the rapper has yet to issue a formal reply to the claim.

