LeBron James Creates His Own Sprite Flavor, Sprite 6 Mix

LeBron James has finally trumped Michael Jordan. Unlike Air Jordan who only endorsed beverages, the two-time NBA champion has collaborated with Sprite to create his own flavor, Sprite 6 Mix by LeBron James.

King James’ limited-edition flavor takes Sprite, which was a past sponsor of his 2 Kings dinner, and adds a splash of cherry and orange to the mix. Reportedly, besides the flavor, James contributed to the packaging and the product’s name. Sprite 6 Mix is already available in 19.2-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles.

“Growing up drinking Sprite, I never imagined I would have my own flavor someday,” said James via a press statement. “I had a great time working with the Sprite team to turn my favorite flavors into a pretty cool variation of one of my favorite brands. I’m proud of what we created and I’m excited for my fans to try it.”

The new flavor’s special packaging includes custom logo that features James’ name and #6 jersey number, as well as his initials. Fans will be able to redeem cap codes from each bottle of Sprite 6 Mix to enter to win rewards like wallpapers, music download codes, a signed LeBron James jersey, autographed cans, UNKNWN apparel and more. The campaign’s tagline is “LeBron Has Changed The Game. Again.”

Hey, who wants a humble king anyway?

Check out a Sprite 6 Mix spot below and photos of the product in the following pages.

—

Photos: Sprite/The Coca-Cola Company

