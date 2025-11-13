Subscribe
Close
News

Wendy Williams Does Not Have Dementia, New Tests Say

Come Home Auntie: Wendy Williams Does Not Have Dementia, New Tests Say

This might be her way out of the mandated guardianship.

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Wendy Williams has finally received some favorable news regarding her guardianship. A doctor has ruled she doesn’t have dementia.

As spotted on TMZ, Wendy Williams may be going into the new year on her own free will. According to the celebrity gossip site, a neurologist has ruled that she does not have frontotemporal dementia. The medical expert tested her last month and provided her team with the results. This independent exam contradicts an earlier test ordered by Wendy Williams’ guardian, which says that she tested positive for the brain disease.

TMZ says that the former talk show host’s legal team will look to submit their test along with a request for a new hearing. At that meeting, they will ask for the presiding judge to release Wendy Williams from a court-ordered guardianship. If these results do not convince the court to let her go, lawyer Joe Tacopina will demand a formal trial and plead the case.

Williams’ road to this point has been complicated and, at times, heartbreaking. Back in 2022, she was placed under a court-ordered financial guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her accounts, claiming she was an “incapacitated person.” That decision came amid mounting public concern over her health, including erratic media appearances and reports of cognitive decline. Her legal and medical affairs were placed in the hands of a guardian whose identity has largely remained private, limiting Wendy’s ability to make personal and financial decisions independently.

Around that same period, Wendy’s team announced that she had been diagnosed with both aphasia and frontotemporal dementia—conditions that affect speech and behavior. The news sparked an outpouring of concern from fans and industry peers, with many calling for her privacy to be respected as she received treatment.

If this new medical assessment holds up in court, it could mark a major turning point for the former daytime queen. Known for her fearless takes and signature “How you doin’?” catchphrase, Wendy Williams has spent the last few years largely out of the public eye. Regaining control of her life and finances would not only restore her autonomy but could also pave the way for a long-awaited comeback—on her own terms.

Related Tags

Court Medical wendy williams
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Green bushes of marijuana. Close up view of a young medical marijuana cannabis bud

Understanding The THC Ban Hidden In The Government Spending Bill

Cassius Life

MOWA Motion: Atlanta’s Elite Serve Southern Sophistication While Raising $1.3M At Affluent 'A Meal To Remember’ Gala

Bossip
"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

Eddie Murphy Says Robin Williams Questioned Him Over Speech About Oscars Lacking Black Winners

Cassius Life
Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikToker Ordered To Pay Her Husband’s Ex-Wife $1.75 Million After Affair As North Carolina Jury Says 'Play Stupid Games, Win PRICEY Prizes'

Bossip
Trending Stories
Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Nicki Minaj
2 Items
News

Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

Kevin Gates
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay
10 Items
News

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close