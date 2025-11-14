Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

Getty Images / Michael Wolff / Donald Trump / Jeffrey Epstein

As more revelations about the Epstein Files and Donald Trump’s closeness to the disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker surface, journalist Michael Wolff decided to share even more details, and spoiler alert, it doesn’t make Trump look good.

Michael Wolff revealed after his emails with Epstein were released that he advised the convicted sex trafficker on how to manipulate the then-presidential candidate.

In the 2015 email, Epstein wonders what Trump would say if asked about their relationship during the presidential debate.

“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency,” Wolff told Epstein.

“You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt,” Wolff continued. “Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.” Michael Wolff Hopped On Instagram With Receipts Wolff hopped on Instagram to further speak on Trump’s relationship with Epstein while also trying to tiptoe around the ethical issues that came with working with Epstein. “This morning, the House Oversight Committee released emails directly linking Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein,” and that “some of those emails are between Epstein and me, with Epstein discussing his relationship with Donald Trump,” began in his video. He claimed that he has “been trying to talk about this story for a very long time now,” while indicating the recently released emails are an indication that “this is, well, perhaps we’re getting close to the smoking gun.”

He continued by adding that Trump and Epstein,” had the closest of relationships for more than a decade” and “shared everything,” from women, financial advice, and even airplanes.

“You know, it’s curious that Epstein’s relationship with so many people in public life has damaged them considerably, but the one person who he was closest to has not been held accountable. That’s Donald Trump.”

Well damn.

As of right now, Trump and his White House are in panic mode as more emails continue to drop. Trump has even gone from claiming the Epstein investigation is a government hoax to now urging Pam Bondi and his highly partisan DOJ to investigate Democrats like Bill Clinton’s involvement with Epstein to save face.

Not sure how that will work out for Trump, but you can see more reactions to his crashout below.