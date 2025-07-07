Jeffrey Esptein Died By Suicide According To DOJ, MAGA X Reacts
Justice Department Officially Declares Jeffrey Epstein Died of Suicide & Dismisses Claims of A Client List, MAGA Letdown Ensues
Pam Bondi Is Looking Funny In The LightIt also comes in stark contrast to what Attorney General Pam Bondi said back in February when she told Fox News that Epstein’s client list is “sitting on my desk right now to review.”
She continued, “That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that.”
The Justice Department, working alongside the White House, released documents related to the Epstein case, but they contained information already publicly available.
Hilariously, the White House held an event giving influencers the “scoop” on the documents, and they were photographed walking out with binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”Even FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino (both highly underqualified for their positions), who were both highly suspicious of the investigation, have both claimed there was no evidence that Epstein was murdered. This also comes after Elon Musk dropped the bombshell on X, formerly Twitter, that Donald Trump’s name appears on the list that doesn’t exist during his public fallout with Felon 47. He eventually walked back that claim, but has chimed in on the matter again, writing on the social media platform he allegedly no longer owns, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.” As you can imagine, the MAGA meltdown is currently happening, with people feeling hoodwinked and bamboozled by the Trump administration while those on the left are clowning them. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
