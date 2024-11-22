Pam Bondi Nominated By Donald Trump For AG
After Matt Gaetz Bows Out For AG Role, Donald Trump Nominates Blind Loyalist Pam Bondi
Per Raw Story:
Trump’s selection of Bondi to lead the Justice Department prompted renewed scrutiny of her record as Florida’s top prosecutor, particularly her favorable treatment of big banks and other firms implicated in the foreclosure crisis.
The American Prospect’s David Dayen, the author of an acclaimed book on Wall Street foreclosure fraud, noted Friday that Bondi’s victory in Florida’s 2010 attorney general election was aided in part by donations from Lender Processing Services and other firms that were facing investigations launched by the office of Bondi’s predecessor.
In 2011, Dayen recounted, Bondi fired two attorneys in Florida’s Economic Crimes division, June Clarkson and Theresa Edwards, after freezing them out of a national probe of foreclosure fraud despite their extensive knowledge of the issue.So, basically, she ain’t sh*t. We look forward to her getting grilled by Democrats during her confirmation hearing, that’s if she makes it that far. You can see more reactions from social media users in the gallery below.
