Pam Bondi Nominated By Donald Trump For AG

After Matt Gaetz Bows Out For AG Role, Donald Trump Nominates Blind Loyalist Pam Bondi

Published on November 22, 2024
Source: Bill Clark / Getty / Pam Bondi

After Matt Gaetz opted to flame out, instead face what would be an intense confirmation hearing that raised questions about his alleged dealings with a woman who was underaged at the time, Felon 47 Donald Trump had another loyalist waiting in the wings in Pam Bondi to fill the role of America’s top prosecutor.
If the Republican-controlled Senate stays in line with Sweet Potato Mussolini, Pam Bondi will head the US Department of Justice. Bondi, a registered lobbyist who cut her teeth representing big corporations like Uber and Amazon, keeps in line with Trump’s penchant for “hiring the best people,” aka people who will be absolutely loyal to him and not to the people of the United States of America.

Bondi also served as Attorney General of the state of “Flawrida,” oops, we mean Florida, and lobbied for the same firm as Susie Wiles, Trump’s current pick for chief of staff. In a federal securities fraud case, she also represented Trump’s favorite glazer, Elon Musk, and Tesla. Trump more than likely took notice of Bondi’s loyalty to him during his first impeachment trial and was also involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, aka the big lie, which Trump still falsely claims happened. Bondi currently serves as chair of the Center for Litigation at the America First Policy Institute, which, according to Raw Story’s reporting, is a far-right think tank helping shape Trump’s political agenda.  Her appointment to head the Justice Department is under scrutiny already.

Per Raw Story:

Trump’s selection of Bondi to lead the Justice Department prompted renewed scrutiny of her record as Florida’s top prosecutor, particularly her favorable treatment of big banks and other firms implicated in the foreclosure crisis.

The American Prospect’s David Dayen, the author of an acclaimed book on Wall Street foreclosure fraud, noted Friday that Bondi’s victory in Florida’s 2010 attorney general election was aided in part by donations from Lender Processing Services and other firms that were facing investigations launched by the office of Bondi’s predecessor.

In 2011, Dayen recounted, Bondi fired two attorneys in Florida’s Economic Crimes division, June Clarkson and Theresa Edwards, after freezing them out of a national probe of foreclosure fraud despite their extensive knowledge of the issue.

So, basically, she ain’t sh*t. We look forward to her getting grilled by Democrats during her confirmation hearing, that’s if she makes it that far. You can see more reactions from social media users in the gallery below.

