Elon Musk Clowned On X Following His Appearance At Trump Rally

Elon Musk Makes A Fool of Himself At Recent Rally For Donald Trump, Gets Clowned On His Own Platform For Glazing

Published on October 6, 2024
Elon Musk continues to make a complete fool out of himself. The billionaire tech exec who desperately wants to be like Tony Stark has made it no secret where he stands politically, but on Saturday, he made it very clear that he is MAGA, or as he put it, “Dark MAGA,” whatever the hell that means.
Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk, happily jumped his way onto the stage during Trump’s latest rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, yup, the same place of the first assassination attempt on former disgraced president Donald Trump back in July.
The Tesla and SpaceX Chief got on the stage and, in front of the microphone, spewed the same ridiculous rhetoric that Trump does daily, whether it’s on his bootleg social media platform where his loyal deplorable followers feel safe.

Elon Musk Is Proudly “Dark MAGA”

Musk said, “This will be the last election” if the orange menace doesn’t win while wearing an official new Klan Hood, a “Make America Great Again” cap. “As you can see, I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA,” he continued.
He also spewed the lies that Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are coming “to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms, they want to take away your right to vote, effectively.” Musk also criticized California for its effort to ban voter ID requirements, one of the many voter suppression ideas that would primarily affect voters of color.
Musk’s appearance yesterday at Trump’s rally marked the first time he has appeared alongside Trump during one of his rallies. He already has formed a super political action committee, which is spending a lot of money to help get out the vote efforts to get the divider-in-chief back in office.
He also held a Spaces event for him on X, during which Donald Trump did a lot of meandering and talking about nothing, which is basically what he does best. Trump has said that if he does win, he will appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency agency because he loves to “hire the best people” for jobs.

Phony Stark Is Getting Clowned On His Own Sh*t

Musk’s glazing of the man who once called him a phony and failure is getting him clowned on his platform, and deservingly so.
Lol. We are always here for Phony Stark getting dunked on. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

