‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ Final Preview: Samus Will Not Be Embarking On This Journey Alone

Nintendo / Retro Studios /Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

It’s been eight long years, but we are finally getting our hands on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and before its Dec. 4 launch, I got to spend even more time with the game.

Now, full disclosure, I arrived at the preview session late, thank you, NJ Transit, so I didn’t get to experience Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch 2.

But, I was informed when I finally arrived that the section I missed out was the introductory level I experienced at an earlier Nintendo holiday event, where I got to play the game using the Switch 2’s mouse controls, and I left very impressed.

So, basically, I didn’t miss out on the most crucial part of the preview experience.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Sticks To Formula

Nintendo / Retro Studios / Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

When I was seated at my station, which featured a large television screen, a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, and Joy-Cons, I was instantly transported to the new world of Viewros, a beautiful yet deadly, lush jungle planet full of mystery and creatures ready to take out Samus.

Like in previous Metroid games, Samus is stripped of the enhancements to her suit that make her the baddest bounty hunter in the known universe.

During the preview, I had to reacquire specific abilities like missiles and the iconic Morph Ball and bombs that open up more areas for you to explore on the planet.

Samus’ Mind Is Also A Weapon In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo / Retro Studios / Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Samus does have a new trick up her sleeve; thanks to the suite of psychic abilities granted to her by the purple gem located at the center of her helmet.

Nintendo / Retro Studios / Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Samus can use the new psychic abilities to solve puzzles by using her mind to move orbs and other objects to open doors.

Nintendo

The psychic abilities also enhance her weapons. She has Psychic Morph Ball bombs that can be picked up and moved around before they explode.

Her Psychic Control Beam can also be controlled and guided to take out targets she can’t reach. During the preview session, I faced off against a plant boss, where the importance of the Psychic Control Beam was put on full display.

Nintendo / Retro Studios / Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

During the fight, I had to clear a shield on its whip-like appendages that open for attack using the Psychic Control Beam, then take out multiple appendages at once, opening the plant boss for attack.

Nintendo / Retro Studios / Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

The boss battle, which is the second one I got to experience in the game, teases that Retro Studios managed to recapture that magic from the previous titles.

Samus Won’t Be Embarking On This Mission Alone

Nintendo / Retro Studios Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Halfway through the preview, I was shocked to learn that Samus won’t be embarking on this mind-bending adventure alone.

You eventually encounter a Federation fighter who is also stranded on the planet. After rescuing him, he reveals that he is an engineer and will tag along on Samus’ adventure.

The companion feature throws an interesting monkey wrench into the gameplay by giving Samus a helping hand in certain situations, even partaking in firefights.

He also helps move the story along by deciphering the Larmorn texts, the ancient civilization that once inhabited the Viewros.

The companion also serves as comedic relief, opposite to Samus’s always being quiet.

The engineer’s introduction into the game has sparked discussions, with some hoping he doesn’t quickly wear out his presence. I didn’t find him to be annoying, and there are moments when Samus leaves him to venture out into the world.

But I can also understand if Metroid purists find him to be a bit of a nuisance after a while, as he disturbs the ambience and eerily peaceful silence we have all grown accustomed to in these Metroid titles.

A new trailer revealed that there will be plenty of other stranded Federation soldiers who will aid the bounty hunter in the game.

Still, after spending a reasonable amount of time with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, it definitely feels like the long-awaited next entry into the Prime series has that special sauce that continues to make it one of the most consistent video game franchises ever.

I can’t wait to get my hands on the whole experience next month.