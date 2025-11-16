Subscribe
"Blowing Bubba" Reference In Jeffrey Epstein Emails Explained

Donald Trump “Blowing Bubba” Reference In Jeffrey Epstein Emails Explained

The "Bubba" referenced in the emails is not who many think it is.

Published on November 16, 2025

"Blowing Bubba" Reference In Jeffrey Epstein Emails Explained
Getty Images / Bill Clinton / Donald Trump / Jeffrey Epstein

One email in the Jeffrey Epstein files referencing “blowing Bubba” regarding Donald Trump has been the talk of the internet, but according to Epstein’s brother, it’s not what many think.

Social media has been on fire following the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails that mention Donald Trump and plenty of other high-profile individuals.

One email correspondence between the dead disgraced financier / convicted sex trafficker and his brother, Mark Epstein, has caught fire on social media.

Donald Trump, who still claims he didn’t have close ties to Epstein, calling the investigation a “hoax,” was mentioned a whopping 1500 times in the 20,000 documents released.

In one email from Epstein’s brother, Mark, it claims there are photos of Trump “blowing Bubba,” with many immediately thinking “Bubba” is none other than Bill Clinton, whose nickname is famously Bubba.

Speaking with Newsweek, Mark Epstein revealed that “Bubba” is not the former president, but didn’t provide the identity of “Bubba” or any other additional details.

Social Media Has Been Clowning Donald Trump About “Blowing Bubba”

Epstein debunking Trump and Clinton’s schenanigans comes after social media had a field day with the contents of the released email.

Orange Mussolini has not been able to wrap his head around the Epstein Files, which is looking like the one thing his supporters won’t turn a blind eye to.

Even House Republicans, including extreme MAGA loyalists like Marjorie Taylor Greene, are signaling they will join Democrats in voting for the full release of the files.

Greene has been leading the charge, and was also singled out by her orange lord and savior, who took back his support of Greene, promising to back someone to primary her.

Welp.

The Epstein Files are an issue that Trump will not be able to make go away.

You can see more reactions below.

`

