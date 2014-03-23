Jay Z & Jay Electronica – “We Made It (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

When Jay Z and Jay Electronica go jacking for beats, rappers best take cover. If you recall what the duo did a few years back on “Shiny Suit Theory,” receive a second audible blessing via their take on Drake’s “We Made It.”

First, understand that the Roc Nation pair aren’t spewing senseless bars over the hard-hitting anthem. Jay Elec kicks the door down the with a verse laden with religious references and conspiracy theories. Next comes Hov, whose flow sounds contemporary, but his bars rival those from his Jigga Man days.

Hear Jay Z and Jay Electronica’s version of “We Made It” below.

—

Photo: Roc Nation