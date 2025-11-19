Another Lawsuit Joint: Usher Suing Bryan-Michael Cox Over Restaurant Investment

Subscribe
Usher Suing Bryan-Michael Cox Over Restaurant Investment

Usher is officially ready to sign them (lawsuit) papers.

Published on November 19, 2025

Chris Hicks' Birthday Dinner Hosted by Jaha Johnson and Bryan-Michael Cox
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Usher is officially ready to sign them (lawsuit) papers.

This one may hit different for Day 1 Usher fans, as there’s some business friction between him and songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox. Yes…”Mr.Another B.Cox Joint.” The two have collaborated on classics that have soundtracked many people’s lives. B.Cox’s pen and Usher’s voice have us “Burn” and “U Got It Bad.”

No further explanation needed, the duo makes magic together.

Outside of music, they’ve also supported each other’s business endeavors. Back in 2024, Bryan, alongside Alcide Honoré and Charles Hughes, asked the legendary R&B singer to invest in his restaurant, Homage ATL. After some initial hesitation, Usher agreed and loaned the group $1.7 million for the business. Months later, there were still crickets when it came to jump-starting the restaurant, so Usher asked for his money back.

He eventually received $1 million in August but remained short $700,000.

Usher was allegedly told that retiring the rest would be difficult because the money was used for “other purposes.” When asked what those purposes were, he reportedly didn’t get a clear answer. According to Complex, the Confessions singer is now seeking 4.9 million in damages. Since the news has popped off, Bryan made his own statement clearing the air:

“I’ve learned a lot recently about being careful with who you choose to invest in a business with. I’m currently in the middle os a failed deal that I didn’t orchestrate, and while the situation has been disappointing, I know my name will be cleared by both sides. It’s just unfortunate that this clarity didn’t come sooner.”

The legendary songwriter also made a point to say he and Usher are still friends, “While I’m unable to share more details right now, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: my 27-year friendship with Usher remains fully intact.”

