Twitter Reacts To Jay Z & Jay Electronica Remaking “We Made It” [PHOTOS]

Roc Nation’s elite Jay Z and Jay Electronica hopped on Drake’s “We Made It” instrumental over the weekend and made rappers run for cover with a fire freestyle that set the Twitter-verse ablaze.

It wasn’t the first time the two paired up for a sizzling collabo, and we sure as hell hope it isn’t the last. While Jay Elec celebrates reaching the upper echelons amid dropping jewels on Islam and Shabazz, Hov piggybacks with talks of Yakub, but only after he makes a remark about Drake’s whining, which may or may have not been a true diss.

“Sorry Mrs. Drizzy for so much art talk/ Silly me rappin’ ’bout shit that I really bought.”

Needless to say, the Roc-a-fella rappers took us to church Sunday morning. Listen to the cut after the break, then see how Twitter reacted in the slide show.

—

Photo: Roc Nation

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »