WhoSampled Joins Spotify, Will Be Used For SongDNA Feature

Sample Snitching Byke?: WhoSampled Joins Spotify, Will Be Used For SongDNA Feature

WhoSampled was acquired by Spotify and the data from the site will be used to power the DSP's SongDNA feature.

Published on November 20, 2025

WhoSampled/Spotify

WhoSampled, perhaps not the most popular place for Hip-Hop producers who like to dig in the crates, is now joining the most popular streaming service globally, Spotify. According to a pair of blog posts from WhoSampled and Spotify, the sample source site will operate as it has before, with some functionality improvements and the empowerment of the streamer’s SongDNA feature.

In a blog post from Spotify, the impetus for the acquisition was made clear. The data from the sample source site will be used to empower the SongDNA feature, which will give an array of details about the artist and the track listeners are enjoying.

From Spotify:

We’ll also be rolling out SongDNA, an interactive view that maps out connections between songs, showing collaborators, samples, and covers all in one place. Spotify Premium listeners will see it in the ‘Now Playing’ view as a new way to explore, dig deeper into how tracks are connected, and trace a song’s creative roots. Samples and covers in SongDNA are powered by WhoSampled, which is now part of Spotify. With WhoSampled’s community-built knowledge, fans can dive into the influences behind the music they love, while giving sampled and covered artists fresh ways to get discovered and celebrated.

WhoSampled has enjoyed both success among users who enjoy learning more about the sources of their favorite songs, but the flipside is that some producers who rely heavily on sampling believe this could upend their creative aims.

The site explained in its own blog post that the site operates separately from Spotify, will have faster moderation, free apps across iOS and Android platforms, and the elimination of ads.

Photo: WhoSampled/Spotify

