Former Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Named Cocaine Boss By FBI

Ryan Wedding is wanted by the FBI on drug trafficking charges connected to the former Olympic athlete's ties to the Sinaloa cartel.

Published on November 20, 2025

Source: Christina House / Getty

Ryan Wedding, perhaps taking inspiration from his former sport far too literally, finds himself in the crosshairs of the Justice Department, who claim that the former Olympic snowboarding athlete is a cocaine trafficker. According to the charges brought and pursued by the FBI, Ryan Wedding is reportedly connected to the dangerous Sinaloa cartel.

As seen in a press release from the DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs, 10 individuals connected to Ryan Wedding, a Canadian citizen now living in Mexico, were arrested and bringing the total to 11 people in custody.

From the DOJ:

Ryan James Wedding, 44, a Canadian national residing in Mexico, the case’s lead defendant, is charged with overseeing the operations of a criminal enterprise – including by engaging in witness intimidation tactics such as murder – and enriching himself with the enterprise’s laundered drug proceeds. In March 2025, Wedding was placed on the FBI’s List of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. There is an increased $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and/or prosecution.

Attorney General Pam Bondi offered a statement, framing Wedding as a dangerous fugitive connected to the violent Mexican cartel. The FBI’s “Operation Giant Slalom” is the impetus for the arrests and manhunt for Wedding.

“Whether you’re a kingpin or a dealer on the street, anyone who sells drugs to our kids will be arrested and prosecuted,” Bondi said. “Ryan Wedding controls one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world and works closely with the Sinaloa Cartel. We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled.”

Wedding is accused of ordering the murder of a witness set to testify against him for a federal drug trafficking case in Colombia.

Ryan Wedding is still on the run and is currently on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Photo: Getty

