The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (4/25/14) [VIDEO]

It’s hard to believe that this edition of The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos of the Week marks the last one of April. Where is the time going? With the increasing load of video content picking up as artists all battle for summer radio dominance, it makes easy to get fixated on trying to catch every single treatment as they drop.

Speaking of summer, it’s an unofficial preparatory theme for most of the videos present in this week’s list. You can find one independent artist at the car wash where the girls are appropriately dressed for the environment and another at their local gym, trying to get right–and ripped.

As you click through, you’ll be taken through Brooklyn for the same kind of barbecue that Main Source started back in the day, all the neighborhood bodegas and end up in Harlem where you need to roll with the right crowd to keep all your personal belongs.

Surely you will enjoy the last April rain of videos as much we did picking them.

