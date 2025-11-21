Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Tears While Testifying In Milagro Gramz Defamation Trial

Theo Wargo / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion got emotional while testifying in her defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz.

*Trigger warning: This article touches on thoughts of suicide.*

TMZ Hip Hop reports Thee Stallion let the tears flow while speaking to the jury about the PSA she cut about suicide prevention, and revealing how Tory Lanez, the convicted felon who shot her, fed Milagro Gramz lies to spread on social media and her blog.

The celebrity gossip site reports the Hip-Hop superstar tearfully opened up, wanting to take her own life, and spoke on how the entire situation with Lanez and Gramz affected her.

She also touched on the rumors being floated about her, accusing her of sleeping with her manager, Travis Farris, and having to battle them.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Megan tearfully told jurors she knows what it feels like to “not want to live anymore” and went into detail about the toll the ordeal with Tory and Milagro has taken on her.

Megan also told jurors about battling rumors — including the one that she was sleeping with her manager, Travis Farris — and feeling tremendous anxiety as a result.

The attorney also questioned Megan about the surgery she underwent the night of the shooting, discussing the bullet fragments removed from her feet … and her feelings about the counternarrative she believes Tory and Milagro were pushing online that she wasn’t shot.

Megan Thee Stallion Talked About Entering A Medical Facility For Treatment

The “Lover Girl” crafter also touched on entering a medical facility for Dialectical Behavior Therapy, which taught her how to help her deal with and store the trauma in her brain.

As previously reported, the treatment isn’t cheap, as it costs Thee Stallion $240,000.

While on the stand, she also spoke about initially not naming Lanez as her shooter, telling the jury she now regrets that decision, explaining she only did it out of fear of the aftermath following the tracking police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

Trial is currently ongoing with Gramz taking the stand and Cuniff sharing updates via her X account. You can see more reactions below.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing mental struggles, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.