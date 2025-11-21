Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Tears While Testifying In Case

Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Tears While Testifying In Milagro Gramz Defamation Trial

Thee Stallion let the tears flow while speaking to the jury about the PSA she cut about suicide prevention, and revealing how Tory Lanez fed Milagro Gramz lies to spread on social media and her blog.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Tears While Testifying In Case
Theo Wargo / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion got emotional while testifying in her defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz.

*Trigger warning: This article touches on thoughts of suicide.*

TMZ Hip Hop reports Thee Stallion let the tears flow while speaking to the jury about the PSA she cut about suicide prevention, and revealing how Tory Lanez, the convicted felon who shot her, fed Milagro Gramz lies to spread on social media and her blog.

The celebrity gossip site reports the Hip-Hop superstar tearfully opened up, wanting to take her own life, and spoke on how the entire situation with Lanez and Gramz affected her.

She also touched on the rumors being floated about her, accusing her of sleeping with her manager, Travis Farris, and having to battle them.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Megan tearfully told jurors she knows what it feels like to “not want to live anymore” and went into detail about the toll the ordeal with Tory and Milagro has taken on her.

Megan also told jurors about battling rumors — including the one that she was sleeping with her manager, Travis Farris — and feeling tremendous anxiety as a result.

The attorney also questioned Megan about the surgery she underwent the night of the shooting, discussing the bullet fragments removed from her feet … and her feelings about the counternarrative she believes Tory and Milagro were pushing online that she wasn’t shot.

Megan Thee Stallion Talked About Entering A Medical Facility For Treatment

The “Lover Girl” crafter also touched on entering a medical facility for Dialectical Behavior Therapy, which taught her how to help her deal with and store the trauma in her brain.

As previously reported, the treatment isn’t cheap, as it costs Thee Stallion $240,000.

While on the stand, she also spoke about initially not naming Lanez as her shooter, telling the jury she now regrets that decision, explaining she only did it out of fear of the aftermath following the tracking police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

Trial is currently ongoing with Gramz taking the stand and Cuniff sharing updates via her X account. You can see more reactions below.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing mental struggles, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Related Tags

Megan Thee Stallion tory lanez
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The 2025 Joy Forum - Panels

IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards

Cassius Life

Salehe Bembury Delivers Mitchell & Ness Capsule Collection For NY Knicks Fans

Cassius Life
EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122

Bossip
CultureCon 2025

#RHOA Redemption: Porsha Williams Vindicated As Body Cam Footage & Witnesses Confirm Her Innocence In Delta Flight Fracas

Bossip
Trending Stories
Red Bull Spiral YG Mozzy Jay Rock
News

YG, Mozzy, & Jay Rock Put On For The West Coast In New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

6ix9ine
News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP
14 Items
Politics

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party
News

Roc Nation Distribution Goes Wide, Aimed At Empowering Indie Acts

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close