Sean Combs Is Changing His Stage Name Back To Puff Daddy [VIDEO]

Sean Combs is a man of many hustles. As the mogul works towards the release of his new album MMM, he quietly announced he will be changing his name back to his old moniker Puff Daddy.

Originally known as Puff Daddy, he officially changed his name to P. Diddy in 2001 citing the need for a new start after legal troubles stemming from the infamous Club New York shooting and the champagne beating served to Steve Stoute. In a recently released teaser for his “Big Homie” video, Combs is credited as Puff Daddy in the title cards.

Even though there is a certain familiarity with this old nickname, the man born Sean John Combs has gone through many aliases over the years.

In high school he was nicked name Puffy because he puffed out his chest during football to look bigger. As he made his mark in entertainment he became Puff Daddy. In 1998 he diversified his brand by launching his fashion line so naturally he went by Sean John for that period.

In the “Bad Boys For Life” video comedian Ben Stiller blessed him with the name Poppa Diddy Pop. As time went on he dropped the P and just went by Diddy. Let’s not forget in 2008 he assumed the crown by donning himself King Combs after the release of his I Am King documentary and accompanying fragrance. Thankfully his Swag alter ego from 2011 was short lived.

Of course Combs took to social media to clear up any confusion. “For the record, I did not change my name. I always have been and always will be PUFF DADDY! 🙂 Be cool Man lol #MMM #BigHomie RT!!!!” he tweeted.

Who’s your favorite incarnation of Combs? Let us know in the comments section.

Photo: Instagram