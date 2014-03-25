Kendrick Lamar Came Up In The Oscar Pistorius Murder Trial

Kendrick Lamar randomly came up in the murder trial against Oscar Pistorius yesterday (March 24). The Compton rapper’s song “B*** Don’t Kill My Vibe” was mentioned in text message evidence presented against Pistorius, currently accused of killing his girlfriend.

The “Blade Runner” is on trial for gunning down Reeva Steenkamp last February. Prosecutors allege that Pistorius’ explosive temper led to Steenkamp’s murder, while the South African athlete claims he shot at her, believing she was a burglar.

Pistorius and Steenkamp had apparently been arguing heavily leading up to her death. The fights were mostly over Pistorius being jealous. He played Lamar’s good kid maadg city track after a blow up stemming from Steenkamp’s friend’s engagement party (Pistorius accused his girlfriend of trying to flirt with her best friend’s husband).

CNN posted the text correspondence admitted in court. Based on her message, Steenkamp thought the lyrics “b*tch don’t kill my vibe” were directed at her:

“I’m scared of you sometimes and how u snap at me and of how you will react to me. You make me happy 90% of the time and I think we are amazing together but I am not some other b*tch you may know trying to kill your vibe. I am the girl who let go with u even when I was scared out of my mind to. I’m the girl who fell in love with u and wanted to tell u this weekend. But I’m also the girl that gets sidestepped when you are in a sh*t mood.”

Pistorius writes back that he wasn’t trying to slight her. He was just angry, and felt like listening to a little K.Dot at the time:

“I was upset that you just left me after we got food to go talk to a guy and I was standing right behind you watching you touch his arm and ignore me. And when I spoke up you introduced me which you could’ve done but when I left you just kept on chatting to him when clearly I was upset. I asked Martin to put on that Kendrick Lamar album in the car and don’t know it. Granted that it was a sh*t song but you should’ve just lent forward and whispered in my ear to change it seeing as I had to drive to pick up your friend.”

Of course, Lamar has no connection to the murder trial whatsoever, it just so happens that Pistorius played his music that night.

Coincidentally, the TDE rap star is pretty big in South Africa where the trial is being held. He performed in the country earlier this year.

Photo: YouTube