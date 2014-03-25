Rick Ross Blesses Mastermind Cast With Audemars Piguet Watches [PHOTOS]

When you’re rolling with Rick Ross, you’re rolling in a Maybach. And when you’re rolling in a Maybach, there are perks abound.

Rozay made a special trip to Rafaello & Co. in The Big Apple to thank his supporting cast for helping his recent album, Mastermind skyrocket to the top of the charts.

They were all blessed with watches that equalled a payment on a luxury car.

Via TMZ:

Rick Ross has got to be the best boss ever … because when his album hit number one on the charts … he bought each of his closest boys a sick, insanely expensive watch to celebrate. According to our sources, Ross hit up jeweler Rafaello & Co in NYC last week and dropped a cool $250k total on six watches for a few of the artists who appeared on his album “Mastermind.” Among the lucky recipients of an Audemars Piguet watch: DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Wale. We’re told Ross picked out the watches himself and had the cash wired to the store.

This is beyond boss status. Hit the gallery for pics of the watches as well as DJ Khaled and French Montana posting a few others in their collections. Rappers are spoiled.

Photo: TMZ, Instagram/DJ Khaled, French Montana

