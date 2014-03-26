OutKast & Eminem To Headline Lollapalooza 2014

Eminem and reunited rap duo OutKast, alongside Kings of Leon, Skrillex, Arctic Monkeys and Calvin Harris will headline Lollapalooza 2014.

The acts sit atop a bill that also includes performances by a-list acts like Queensbridge rapper Nas, Childish Gambino, Lorde, Foster the People and more at the festival set for August 1-3 at Chicago’s Grant Park.

This year will mark the festival’s 10th year at Grant Park. Organizers released the complete lineup on Wednesday morning, as founder Perry Farrell extended his gratitude to Chicago for their hospitality. “Together we have made a party, drawing the fiercest and friendliest party goers from around the world,” said Jane’s Addiction frontman, according to Billboard. “Thank you so much Chicago for causing all the revelry!”

For tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com. See flyer below.

[via Billboard]

Photo: WENN