Remy Ma Reconciles With Fat Joe Months Before Being Freed From Jail

Remy Ma reveals in a recent interview that she’s squashed the beef with Fat Joe, just months before returning home from jail.

Billboard profiled the Bronx MC as one of 31 female rappers who changed the game. In the piece, Remy reveals that she’s reconciled with her longtime collaborator and mentor.

“I just recently spoke to him and we had a wonderful conversation,” said Remy. “It started off a little awkward. [Laughs] We’re both like, ‘Just say what you want to say.’ We were both holding on to our egos. ‘Well what do you want to say?’ ‘No what do you want to say?’ We finally let it go. We ended up talking about things I want to do when I get home. He said, ‘I still think you’re the dopest female rapper ever.’ I’m like, ‘Really?!’ [Laughs] When you put egos and pride aside, and be the real people that you are it works out… I told him that when I do go home I’m going to make it my business that we talk more.”

In three months, a married Remy Ma will be freed from a six-year prison sentence, and when she does, she’ll be ready to hit the ground running to live up to being “the dopest female rapper ever.”

