Smoke DZA ft. Cam’ron – “Ghost Of Dipset” [LISTEN]

We see what Smoke DZA did here. To name a track “Ghost Of Dipset” is one thing, but for it to actually feature Cam’ron infers that the spirit of the Harlem collective is ever present.

The redundant loop in the King Thelonious-produced record is a bit more polished than the choppier Heatmakerz beats that knocked on Diplomatic Immunity. That soulful feeling is very much The Diplomats through and through, though. And that’s without mentioning the New York City duo’s memorable verses.

The Kush God kicks a pair a verses containing all of the braggadocio housed between 11oth and 160th streets. Killa Cam closes the record with a story about a Black girl lost and a few wise words to boot. He’s clearly a reformed man.

“Ghost Of Dipset” appears on Dream.ZONE.Achieve, but the record is a sign of things to come, as DZA and Cam have a collaborative album set to drop this year. Stream “Ghost Of Dipset.”

Photo: Instagram