Game ft. Nipsey Hussle & Ty Dolla $ign – “Same H**s” [VIDEO]

The beauty of a mixtape is that you can drop a visual for a song at any given moment. That said, Game drops a clips for “Same H**s,” featuring Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign, from his OKE (Operation: Kill Everything) mixtape.

The song is inspired by the classic adage, “Every other city we go, every other video/No matter where I go, I see the same ho,” Nate Dogg sang on Tupac Shakur’s “All About U.” Updated production by the popular DJ Mustard gives the record a contemporary sound, but the messaging is identical. And the same can be said about the intentions of the women they meet.

Be sure to download Game’s OKE mixtape after streaming the “Same H**s” video below. Give us your thoughts on the cut in the comments.

Photo: YouTube