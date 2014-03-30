50 Cent Takes Epic Selfie With Busta Rhymes & Mobb Deep, Ellen Degeneres Record Safe

Did 50 Cent take an epic selfie to try to break Ellen Degeneres RT record breaker from the Oscars? That probably won’t happen, but Fif’s pic with Mobb Deep and Busta Rhymes is still pretty cool.

Reports Page Six:

50 Cent has been hellbent on creating a hip-hop version of Ellen DeGeneres’ all-star Oscars selfie. At an album-release party for Mobb Deep at Red Bull Studios, Fiddy gathered the rappers in the band with Busta Rhymes to snap a photo, and was overheard saying he’s “trying to break” the 1.3 million retweets DeGeneres generated with her stunt. (He’ll have to find a better group to pose with.) Earlier, the “In da Club” rapper was spotted at the premiere of “Noah” snapping a selfie with Russell Crowe.

Check out pics from the Mobb Deep listening session for The Infamous Mobb Deep, including the aforementioned selfie, in the gallery.

Photos: Red Bull Content Pool/Drew Gurian

