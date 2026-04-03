Lydia Love Confirms Kristi Noem’s Husband Paid Her $5,000 Over 2 Years To Dominate Him

Getty / Instagram / Byron Noem / Lydia Love / Kristi Noem

One of Bryon Noem’s favorite webcam models is speaking out after it was exposed that he was secretly into cross-dressing.

Lydia Love, a popular webcam and OnlyFans model, claims that Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly paid $5,000 over the past two years to “dominate” him while he wore fake breasts.

Noem claimed that she was “blindsided” and “devastated” by The Daily Mail’s bombshell report, but according to The Daily Beast, Love said, “There is no way in hell that she did not know.”

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“He didn’t just wake up two years ago and start talking to cam girls about wanting to be a woman,” she continued. A lot of the wives know—and either they’re in denial, or they have a really secretive partner.”

The Los Angeles-based “sissy sub” and “bimbofication” performer said she recognized Noem the moment she saw the photographs published by The Daily Mail.

Love even got into the details of what Noem’s husband likes during his sessions with her, revealing his fetish for wearing the largest prosthetic breasts she has ever seen.



Per The Daily Beast:

His specific fetish, she said, involved wearing yoga pants and a tight shirt with his nipples pressed against the fabric, and he wanted her to instruct him to bend over, arch his back, spank himself, and show off what she describes as the largest prosthetic breasts she had ever seen on a client.

“I have never had a client who wanted them so big,” she claimed. “That’s why it was so shocking to me.” Love was unsure whether Bryon’s breasts were high-end balloons or a silicone chest plate—both are sold commercially—but says they had visible nipples, which Noem liked to have poking through his shirt.

Bruh.

According To Reports, It Was An “Illegal Immigrant” Who Exposed Byron Noem

The internet has been going in on Kristi Noem and her husband, especially after reports that an “illegal immigrant” who happened to be a sex worker was the one who aired out Byron Noem.

You can see more reactions below.