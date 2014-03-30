Drake & Rihanna Hold Hands After Dining In London [PHOTOS]

Rihanna and Drake, the not so secret couple, were spotted out in London actually holding hands. Yes, you care.

Reports the New York Daily News:

If you don’t know, now you know: Drake and Rihanna are a couple.

The two singers were spotted holding hands in the back seat of a car in London on Thursday after a night out at club Tramp and dinner at Novikov in Mayfair.

This is the first official sign of PDA for the rekindled pair, who have been practically inseparable over the last few weeks.

The 26-year-old Barbadian beauty supported Drizzy, 27, throughout the now-completed European leg of his tour by attending a number of his recent shows.