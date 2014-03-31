Puff Daddy ft. Rick Ross & French Montana – “Big Homie” [VIDEO]

While run of the mill rappers fear old age, Bad Boy founder, Puff Daddy, embraces it on his new Rick Ross and French Montana-assisted single “Big Homie.” Today, he released the long-awaited visual for the hard hitting cut.

A G-pass in any hood, anywhere, appears to be a perk when bearing the supreme title, “Big Homie.” That said, Puff goes from a cameo-heavy scene in Kennedy Fried Chicken on 125th street in Harlem to Crenshaw boulevard in Los Angeles with Snoop Dogg to Miami’s Little Haiti with his partner in rhyme Ricky Rozay.

Of course, the rapper formally known as Diddy goes all out to stunt in the modestly shot clip. With ample furs and bottles of champagne in tow, he mobs out with a list of industry friends like Meek Mill, Nelly, Ashanti, A$AP Mob, Wale, Lil Durk, Jermaine Dupri, and tons of others.

“Big Homie” will appear on Puff Daddy’s upcoming Money Making Mitch LP. Peep the Itchy House Films-directed treatment below.

—

Photo: YouTube