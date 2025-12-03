Subscribe
Close
Music

Platinum Rapper Toosii Will Play College Football At Syracuse

Platinum Rapper Toosii Trades Charts For Cleats, Commits To Play College Football At Syracuse

At 25, Nau’jour “Toosii” Grainger is chasing a childhood dream—returning to the city where he was born to join Syracuse’s 2026 football roster.

Published on December 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Rapper Toosii had done enough at 25 that he never had to do anything else and he could’ve coasted on the success he’d already had as a platinum recording artist. But Toosii, whose real name is Nau’jour Grainger, decided that just being a rapper wasn’t enough, he wanted to chase his dream. 

So he let his social media followers know that he was going to follow another love, and at 25, Toosii declared that he was going to play college football. He began working out and earlier this week, Toosii announced that he was committing to play for the Syracuse Orange.

“For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality,” Grainger wrote in his announcement. “God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t. Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

“Born in Syracuse, Grainger moved to North Carolina as a teenager and began his music career. In 2020, his single ‘Love Cycle’ went platinum, and his single ‘Poetic Pain’ reached gold certification. In 2023, Grainger really flew up the charts when his single ‘Favorite Song’ went viral on TikTok and reached double platinum certification,” CBS Sports reports.

Toosii had some experience before he started working out. In high school, he played wide receiver and was a kick returner for Rolesville (N.C.) High.

After announcing that he was returning to football, Toosii visited N.C. State and Duke, and even got a scholarship offer from Sacramento State

Now Toosii is going to have to work to see the field as the 2026 Syracuse signing class is loaded with talent, ranking No. 30 in the nation and No. 5 in the ACC.

Related Tags

college football rapper syracuse

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Tamar Braxton Denies Having An Affair With Mendeecees Harris, Says Attorneys Are Taking Action--'People Like To Trigger Me'

Bossip
Celebrities Attend Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks

Not So Fast! Receipts Releasing Kandi Claims THIS Footage Proves Todd Tucker Willingly Signed Their Prenup

Bossip
AUTO: APR 06 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

Why Is Michael Jordan Suing NASCAR?

Cassius Life
NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Begins In Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael Jordan's Lawsuit Against NASCAR Underway: "They Told Me To Shut Up"

Cassius Life

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close