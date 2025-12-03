Polo Ralph Lauren Joins New Era For New Yankees Hat Collection

Source: New Era / New era

Yankee fans are getting an unexpected fashion upgrade. Polo Ralph Lauren has announced a collaboration with New Era that honors the Bronx Bombers

As per Hypebeast, Polo Ralph Lauren and New Era have unveiled a new drop honoring one of baseball’s most iconic teams. Included in the rollout are several options of the classic New York Yankees cap. As expected, all the pieces carry co-branding throughout with RL’s signature polo player riding a horse logo or Ralph Lauren’s script signature. The New York Chrome edition shines with an off-white color and corduroy material. It also features the Cooperstown logo and a leather backstrap with a silver clasp. Other variations include a black and blue hat and a black and white hat.

Source: New Era / New era

Ralph Lauren’s bond with the New York Yankees runs deep, which is why collaborations should not be a surprise. Born and raised in the Bronx, Lauren grew up idolizing the pinstripes, a lifelong fandom he’s woven into Polo’s DNA for decades. From officially licensed Yankees jackets to commemorative on-field celebrations — including designing the team’s 2022 50th-anniversary collection — RL has consistently treated the franchise as both muse and hometown pride. Linking with New Era, the official on-field cap maker, only amplifies that authenticity. It marries Polo’s classic American luxury with New Era’s sports heritage, creating gear that feels equally at home in the stadium, on the runway, or out in the city Lauren has always represented.

The Polo Ralph Lauren x New Era Yankees hat collection will be available starting Dec. 6. You can shop it here.