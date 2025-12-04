Subscribe
Close
Politics

Susan Dell's Appearance Sparks Plenty of Social Media Reactions

Social Media Couldn’t Stop Talking About Susan Dell’s Appearance

Michael and Susan Dell announced they would be depositing $250 into so-called "Trump Accounts" going to 25 million American children as part of the $6.25 billion investment.

Published on December 4, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Susan Dell's Appearance Sparks Plenty of Social Media Reactions
Chip Somodevilla / Susan Dell

Michael Dell’s wife, Susan Dell, stole all the thunder from billion billion-dollar announcement, and not in a good way.

Michael and Susan Dell announced they would be depositing $250 into so-called “Trump Accounts” going to 25 million American children as part of the $6.25 billion investment that the Dells say will give the kids a jumpstart on their futures. 

According to CBS News, children aged 10 and younger who were born by the qualifying date set by the “Trump Accounts,” which were a product of Trump’s One Big Ugly Tax and Spending Bill. 

Former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison pointed out that the idea was nothing new, having already been proposed by Cory Booker’s “Baby Bonds” plan from his 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump’s plan is supposed to bless babies who were unfortunately born under his disastrous second term with $1,000. 

“Children older than 10 may benefit, too, if funds remain available after initial sign-ups. It is an incredibly practical and direct step to help families begin saving today,” the Dells said in their statement. 

Social Media Has Plenty of Thoughts About Susan Dell’s Appearance

Well, that sounds like a noble idea, but that’s not what people are really talking about; all the attention is on Susan Dell’s appearance in the announcement video with the couple happily discussing their large donation. 

Social media has been having a field day with Susan Dell’s looks and her alleged use of plastic surgery over the years.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, compared Susan Dell’s shocking look to Annabelle, the demonically possessed doll from the Conjuring horror movie franchise.

Others attribute her appearance to her embrace of MAGA. The running gag is that becoming a Trump supporter has the same effect on your looks as embracing the dark side in Star Wars.

You can see more reactions to her looks as well as the Trump Accounts below.

Related Tags

POLITICS Social Media
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Celebrities Attend New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

Kandi Burruss Reportedly Found Out Todd Tucker Was 'Talking to Other Women Behind Her Back’ Before Break Up

Bossip
Memphis Grizzlies v Cleveland Cavaliers

Ja Morant Labeled A “Pain In The Ass” By NBA Executive, Social Media Sounds Off

Cassius Life
2025 Bayou Classic asset

Baddest In The Bayou! A Gallery Of Gorgeous Gram Girls, Southern Sheauxstoppers & More Who Stunned At The 2025 Bayou Classic

Bossip
President Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House

President Trump Caught Sleeping... Again? Social Media Roasts The Snoozer

Cassius Life

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close