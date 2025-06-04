Elon Musk Slams Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill"
Elon Musk Slams Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” Calling It “Disgusting Abomination”
Elon Musk‘s alignment with President Donald Trump‘s administration is coming under scrutiny after the world’s richest man criticized a massive bill that could add trillions to the United States’ debt. Via his X social media platform, Elon Musk blasted Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” by labeling it a “disgusting abomination.” On Tuesday (June 3), Elon Musk took to X and aimed his critique at the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” becoming the first Trump ally to decry the bill and its well-documented flaws publicly. “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk began. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.” What was curious about the South African businessman’s missive was that it was completely backed by the Republican Party members of the House, which is public knowledge. Some have pondered why Musk didn’t aim his vitriol towards those elected officials instead of painting his disdain for the budget bill with a wide brush. Via Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the White House’s response to Musk’s jabs was succinct, and that Trump is all in on getting the bill through the Senate. “This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it,” Leavitt said, responding to a reporter in the press room who asked if the president would be upset by Musk’s comments. Musk has the support of some Republican Party officials such as Sen. Rand Paul, who wrote on X, “I want to see the tax cuts made permanent, but I also want to see the $5 trillion in new debt removed from the bill. At least 4 of us in the Senate feel this way,” which was retweeted by the Tesla founder. He also shared other supporting statements from others who feel similarly to him about the bill. This isn’t the first time Musk, who reportedly exited DOGE and the White House last week, has railed against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, doing so in a CBS News interview last month. “I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said in May. On X, the reactions to Elon Musk seemingly breaking with the Trump administration and Republican Party members of Congress were plentiful. We’ve got some listed below. — Photo: The Washington Post / Getty
