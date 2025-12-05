Peep The First Trailer For Peacock’s Horror/Comedy ‘The ‘Burbs’ Starring Keke Palmer Is Here

Peacock / The ‘Burbs

Keke Palmer is back in her Scream Queen’s bag in the first trailer for Peacock’s new horror/comedy series The ‘Burbs.

Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall star as a couple who quickly learn their ideal life in the burbs is not what they hoped it would be in the first teaser for The ‘Burbs original series coming to Peacock.

The series is created, written, and executive-produced by Celeste Hughey and is a soft reboot of the 80s horror-comedy film of the same name starring Tom Hanks, which revolved around an odd family moving down the block, turning the neighborhood on its head.

The official logline says the “follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.”

The ‘Burbs also stars Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, Justin Kirk, and Kapil Talwalkar.

Keke Palmer, series writer Rachel Shukert, Seth MacFarlane via Fuzzy Door, Fuzzy Door’s Erica Huggins and Aimee Carlson, Brian Grazer for Imagine Entertainment, and Imagine’s Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus, all serve as executive producers alongside Hughey.

All eight episodes of The ‘Burbs premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning Feb.8.

Peep the teaser trailer below.