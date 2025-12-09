Hasbro & Robosen Robotics Unveil Auto Converting ‘Transformers’ Soundwave Robot

Robosen Robotics Innovation / Hasbro

We’re one step closer to actually living out an episode of the Transformers cartoon in your home. Robosen Robotics has teamed up with Hasbro once again to deliver a toy that is more than meets the eye.

Joining the roster of auto-converting Transformers toys is none other than the fan favorite Soundwave, Megatron’s loyal communications lieutenant.

Like the other Robosen Transformer robots, Soundwave transforms when issued commands from his iconic tape cassette form into robot warrior mode.

Source: Robosen Robotics Innovation / Hasbro / Transformers / Soundwave

But that’s not the only impressive trick this sophisticated piece of technology that doubles as a cool a** collectible toy can do.

Now, before you say it, Soundwave cannot eject cassette tapes that transform into the minirobots Ravage, Laserbeak, Buzzsaw, Ratbat, Rumble, Frenzy, Slugfest, Wingthing, Autoscout, and Overkill. Still, he can play your current favorite tunes because he also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

Soundwave also features Frank Welker’s iconic voice, delivering over 200 recorded lines of dialogue in response to your commands.

Soundwave’s addition gives Megatron some much-needed assistance in the longstanding war between the Autobots and Decepticons, being that the leader of the Decepticons has been outnumbered.

Along with Megatron, Robosen also released the Dino-Bots leader, Grimlock; the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime; and his general and trustworthy scout, Bumblebee, all available for purchase right now.

Soundwave is available for pre-order right now, and if you move fast, you can add him to your collection for $999.99, an early bird special before the price jumps to $1,399.99.

Of course, Transformers fan and popular social media star Jordan Thee Stallion already added Soundwave to his collection of Robosen Robots.

We need to know Jordan Thee Stallion’s plug is? Just saying.

You can see more photos of Soundwave below.