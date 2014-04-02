Kids Sing Future’s “You Deserve It” In Unreleased AT&T Ad [VIDEO]

Since Future didn’t pique the interests of the masses until after releasing his Pluto debut, most missed his autotune and croon anthem, “You Deserve It.” But the song managed to catch the attention of AT&T, which used it in a commercial that was shelved until now.

The television spot features the monotone-voiced gentleman having one of his patented focus groups with a band of children. The man asks his subjects if he should purchase a fast or slow car. The kids of course recommend the former, because, you know, he deserves it — cues record.

Why this commercial didn’t release in a timely manner, we’ll never know. Future posted a clip of the ad on his Instagram, captioned “Been a long time coming.honest 4/22/14 #thanks.”

See the brief visual below.

—

Photo: YouTube