Subscribe
Close
News

DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

David Marvin Blake Jr., the son of producer and rapper DJ Quik, is facing 40 years in prison over a 2022 case.

Published on December 7, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration

David Marvin Blake Jr., the son of producer and producer DJ Quik, is facing up to 40 years in prison for a second-degree murder charge stemming from a much earlier incident. According to the report, the incident took place when DJ Quik’s son and another man got into an altercation in 2022, ending in the death of a 33-year-old California man.

TMZ reports that Blake Jr., 31, was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle. According to a 2022 Los Angeles Times article, Blake, Julio Moises Cardoza Jr., and another individual crossed paths in May of 2022 in the town of Downey. Police were called to the scene and discovered Cardoza suffering from gun wounds; he later succumbed to his injuries.

Interestingly enough, DJ Quik disagreed with TMZ‘s reporting in an Instagram post featuring the story in question, writing in the caption, “I object to Your full story in bio on grounds of speculation and misinformation.

Blake Jr. is slated to appear in court for sentencing in February 2026.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment dj quik second-degree murder

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Tracee Ellis Ross attends Boucheron Celebrates Its Arrival in Los Angeles

Blonde Ambition: Tracee Ellis Ross Debuts New 'Do, Social Media Swoons Over Internet-Breaking Baddie

Bossip
Porsha Williams attends CultureCon 2025

From Karen Chaos to Commitment: Porsha’s Girlfriend Gets the Hard Launch After FBI Incident

Bossip
CANADA-G7-SUMMIT-DIPLOMACY

National Parks Cuts Free Entry For MLK Day & Juneteenth But Add Trump's Birthday, Social Media Angry

Cassius Life

A Closer Look At Ralph Lauren’s Entire Team USA Winter Olympics Collection

Cassius Life

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close