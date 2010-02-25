50 Cent Sued By Woman Over Sex Tape [Video]

The character known as Pimpin’ Curly may have landed rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in hot water that was deeper than the rap going back and forth with Rick Ross.

Lastonia Leviston is suing Jackon, claiming that he unlawfully distributed her homemade sex tape over the Internet and edited himself into the footage draped as a wig-wearing narrator.

Pimpin’ Curly strikes again!

Filing the lawsuit Wednesday in Manhattan, Leviston is making allegations that her name and image was used without authorization and has resulted in emotional distress due to the public release of the video.

Many people are starting to wonder if this is the same sex tape that Jackson stated was one of Ross’ baby mothers. According to Leviston, the footage featured herself and her lover and was taped back in 2008.

Although Leviston can be identified in the footage, the lover’s face is blurred out.

There has been no word from the camp of 50 Cent and his lawyer has yet to respond to phone messages looking for comments on this particular mishap.

