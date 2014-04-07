Birdman Gets New Face Tattoo, Buys Justin Bieber A Bugatti [PHOTOS]

We’re not sure what Birdman‘s end game is with all these tattoos, but it’s been a steady habit for a long while now. The latest ink from the Cash Money Records founder is a “RG” (Rich Gang) tat on his cheek and a YMCMYSL on his finger.

As the Smoking Section points out, the YMCMYSL ink is an homage to Young Thug’s crew. The same rapper who pretty much doesn’t know where he is even signed.

Before you consider getting your own facial tattoo, try to remember this, You are not Birdman. If so, you would have just bought Justin Bieber a Bugatti.

Also, why is that last Rich Gang tat so faded already?

Peep Birdman’s new ink, and some of the older ones, in the following pages.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »