Man Suing BET & Viacom For 2011 Hip-Hop Awards Shooting

The BET Hip-Hop Awards are best known for their cypher freestyles which pit various MCs into one melting pot with unpredictable results.

However the network’s secondary award show got an infamous rep when a man was shot at their sponsored after party in 2011. And of course, it’s time for a hefty lawsuit.

Reports TMZ:

A man who got shot at a BET Awards after party claims the club — as well as Viacom and BET — made a near fatal mistake with security … and wants them to pay up for it. Antwon Black claims in a new lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — he attended a party at Compound Nightclub in Atlanta on October 2, 2011 … the official BET after party. Black says the club messed up and allowed one of its frequent patrons past security without checking for weapons — that patron ended up shooting Black in his left leg. Black is suing the owners of the club, Viacom and BET for failing to keep the club safe. BET had no comment.

This is the same party where a fresh-out-of-prison T.I. threatened to leave because Diddy Puff Daddy was chastising the people for not drinking Cîroc. You already know the struggle in the air was thicker than the blunt smoke.

Furthermore, BET has got to be kicking themselves for putting their official stamp on a Hip-Hop club event.

In Atlanta. At night.

Photo: WENN