Fat Joe ft. French Montana, Rick Ross & Tiara Thomas – “Another Day” [LISTEN]

Fat Joe is always one hit away from being consistent in rap conversations. If his track record of hit songs isn’t convincing enough, peep his new track, “Another Day,” for example.

But Joey Crack isn’t alone. He receives assistance from Rick Ross, French Montana, and Tiara Thomas on the mellowing cut. Jazz horns paired with slow-tempo percussion creates a smooth sonic bedding for Joe and company to kick rhymes about “just another day living in the hood.”

StreetRunner produced the record.

The Bronx rapper is steadily getting his footing back on wax after serving time for tax evasion. A recent in-studio clip of Fat Joe and Scott Storch working on music infers that the veteran MC is working on a new LP.

Stream “Another Day” below.

[Spotted At InFlexWeTrust]

—

Photo: Instagram